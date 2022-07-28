Kano Government promotes 132 workers, dismisses 3

KANO State Government approved the promotion of 132 civil servants in July.

The Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Uba Karaye, announced the approval on Thursday at a monthly meeting for senior staff promotion held at the commission.

Karaye said that 53 of the promoted staff were on Grade Levels 08 and 09.

The chairman, represented by the Permanent Commissioner II of the commission, Mr Saleh Kwaru, charged those promoted to reciprocate the gesture with commitment to duty.

‘`They need to reciprocate through hard work and honesty in the discharge of their duties for maximum results,’’ he said.

He also said that the commission approved termination of appointments of three staff from for gross misconduct.

The chairman added that the commission approved transfer of service for four of seven staff who applied for such.

The Permanent Secretary in the commission, Mr Balarabe Karaye, thanked members of the commission for their zeal.

He advised them to be guided by the scheme of service in taking decisions, for effective and efficient service delivery. (NAN)

KN