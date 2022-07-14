Kano remains APC state, says Ganduje￼

KANO State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the state in 2023.

Ganduje spoke, yesterday while receiving the North West leadership of the party led by the National Vice Chairman, Dr Salihu Lukman, on a fact-finding mission to the state.

Represented by his Chief of Staff/Head of Service, Usman Muhammad, the governor assured that the party would deliver all the elective seats in the state on the 2023 ballot.

He commended North West APC leadership for their focus and determination in strengthening unity among the party faithful.

Lukman, who underlined the need for unity in the party, urged aggrieved members of the party to put aside their difference and work for the success of the party at the poll.

Participants at the parley emphasised the need for a strategic reconciliation initiative to address the post-primary election grievances.

