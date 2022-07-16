Kano shuts down 26 illegal health institutions￼

TWENTY-six Private Health Training Institutions (PHTIs), allegedly operating illegally and without licence from regulatory bodies were on Friday shut down by the Kano State government.

The Commissioner for Health, in a statement by the Information Officer of the Ministry, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, accused the affected institutions of engaging in “sharp practices and extortion of unsuspecting students who pay exorbitant fees without getting commensurate value for their money.”

The statement reads: “The Kano State Ministry of Health has noticed with serious concern, the incessant proliferation of illegal Private Heath Training Institutions (PHTIs) in the State without recourse to extant regulations governing the establishment and operation of such schools as specified by regulatory bodies and other relevant authorities.

“It is of serious dismay to realise that some of those un-recognised institutions lack definite sites and offer dubious programmes against the established course curricula, while also extorting exorbitant fees on students and their parents.

“Suffices to indicate, this ugly trend is at the detriment of the people, educational development and efficiency of the entire health system.

“Consequently, the general public are hereby informed of the instant shut-down of all illegal Health Training Institutions in the State, pending the outcome of necessary investigations.”

The Health Institutions closed in Kano include: Unity College of Health Science and Technology Dorayi Karama (K.G/Mai), Gwale LGA, Khalil College of Health Science and Technology Zaria Road, opposite Gadar Lado, Shamila College of Health Science & Technology Gezawa LGA, Autan Bawo College of Health Science and Technology Rano LGA, Trustee College of Health Science and Technology Jakara, Dala LGA – Kano amongst others.

“People are equally required to note that only the duly registered institutions and accredited courses should be patronised, as any subscription to un-recognised schools is tantamount to self-subjection to security risks, doom academic and career prospects, as well as financial deceptions.

-The Nation

