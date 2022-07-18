Kemi Nelson: Lagos APC lost strategic mobiliser – Chairman

Late Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson

PASTOR Cornelius Ojelabi, APC Chairman in Lagos State on Sunday mourned the death of Mrs Kemi Nelson, a former Deputy National Woman Leader of the party who died on Sunday.

Ojelabi, in a statement on Sunday by his Director, Media and Communication, Mrs Ayaba Omobola Nowoola-Akingbehin, commiserated with the party members and family of the deceased APC stalwart who passed on at the age of 66.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Nelson was the immediate past South West Zonal Women Leader of the APC and a former commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation during the first tenure of Sen. Bola Tinubu as Lagos state governor from 1999 to 2003.

Ojelabi said: “The late Nelson is an amazon who took every assignment given to her with seriousness.

“She was a visionary leader, an inspirational woman leader, strategic, authentic, loyal, responsible and a dependable mobiliser of great women.”

He said the late Nelson would be sorely missed especially now that the party needed her wealth of experience in the journey to the 2023 general elections.

The chairman prayed that God would grant Nelson eternal rest and console the immediate family as well as the APC family she left behind.

NAN reports that Nelson was born on Feb. 9, 1956 and she attended Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode, for her secondary education, before proceeding to the School of Nursing at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where she qualified as a registered nurse and a midwife.

She also got an MBA in Financial Management and a Diploma in Law from the University College Hospital (UCH) Ojo.

She was appointed the Executive Director, Nigerian Insurance Trust Fund by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Until her death, she was a member of the Governor Advisory Council, the highest decision making body of the APC in Lagos state.

Before her death, Nelson was the Yeye Oge of Lagos state and one of the right-hand loyalists of the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu. (NAN)

