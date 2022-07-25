THE Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has condemned in strongest terms the killing of another youth by illicit state militia group Ebubeagu security at Umuajioma village of Oguta Local Government Area in Imo State for protesting against the presence of illicit Ebubeagu in their community, which is their lawful right as enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria and international charter on human rights to reject what they don’t want in their community.

The statement by the group said that the killing of this innocent youth just after killing 21 innocent youths at Awo Ommamma in Oru East Local Government Area of the state by the same state militia, Ebubeagu was the height of wickedness taken too far.

In the past two years, more than 25,000 innocent Imo youths had been killed under the pretense of fighting unknown gunmen in the state.

“The level of killings of Imo youths on daily basis leaves one to wonder if it is some kind of ritual.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that Imo State that parades highly respected and high profile academia in Nigeria and globally has been reduced to a level where an unlawful group will be operating freely, killing innocent youths with reckless abandonment. Chai who did this to us.

“The state government told us that it was the DSS that killed the innocent 21 youths at Awo Ommamma, thereby denying the presence or existence of Ebubeagu in Imo State. We now ask the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, is it DSS that also killed the innocent youth at Umuajioma village of Oguta LGA?,” the statement signed by Goodluck Ibem, President General of the group said.

According to the statement, the level of impunity and killings of Imo youths by the state government will not be entertained and “we say Governor Hope Uzodinma Must Go!”

“The last time we checked in our Constitution, there is no place where we saw where it is written that the act of governance or the duties of the governor of a state is to kill her youths on daily basis. Which constitution is Governor Uzodinma using to administer the state that gives him the effrontery to be killing Imo youths at random. Is killing of Imo youths part of the dividends of democracy?. Somebody should please wake us up from sleep because we can’t believe that what we are seeing is really happening in Imo State.

“The protest match against C is non negotiable and we will not leave the street until he resigns as governor of Imo State.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma has been biting more than he can chew and it is time to show him the exit door. Political power belongs to the people and not a personal or family property where the governor behaves the way he likes. We the people are taking back our power.

“We call on all Awo Ommamma youths, Itulu youths, Oguta youths, Imo youths, Igbo youths, all Imolites and all lovers of justice and democracy to be fully ready as we will communicate to them when we will occupy Imo Government House and roads in protest to demand the resignation of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“In this protest, no retreat, no surrender not until the governor resigns,” the statement added.

A.I