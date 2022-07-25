Kremlin: Scholz’s criticism over gas supplies contradicts reality

THE Kremlin has pushed back against criticism from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the reliability of Russian gas supplies.

“These statements are in absolute contradiction to reality and the history of deliveries,’’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

This is according to the Interfax agency on Monday.

He announced that gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline would be increased as much as technically possible.

Russia is not interested in stopping gas supplies to Europe, Peskov said, amid concerns in Europe that Moscow wanted to punish the continent for supporting Ukraine and sanctioning the Kremlin following its invasion.

“Russia is a responsible gas supplier, and whatever is said by the European Commission, in European capitals or in the US, Russia was and remains the country that largely guarantees Europe’s energy security,’’ Peskov added.

The situation could change, however, if the EU continued to push sanctions, he said.

Regarding Nord Stream 1, Peskov assured that a new turbine would be installed as soon as German technology firm Siemens Energy handed over the relevant documents.

“Of course, the turbine will be installed after all the formalities and the technological processes have been completed, and then pumping will begin to the extent that is technically possible,’’ he said.

However, he pointed out that there was disruption with other units.

“These are well known to Siemens.’’

Russian energy giant Gazprom had significantly reduced gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1 since June, citing a gas turbine, which was serviced in Canada and then temporarily stuck there due to sanctions imposed on Russia.

The device was now reportedly stuck in Cologne because Russia had not granted permission for its transport. (dpa/NAN)

