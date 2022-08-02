Kuje Jail attack: Police rearrest inmate in Minna

THE Police Command in Niger has rearrested one of the Kuje Prison inmates who escaped during the July 5 jailbreak in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of terrorists had launched a daring attack on the facility and bombed their way in, releasing 879 inmates including 64 with terror-related charges.

On July 11, the Niger Command rearrested one of the inmates in Suleja.

A statement issued in Minna on Monday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said its Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) arrested the inmate in his residence in Minna.

” Police operatives attached to Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) of the Command on July 31 at about 0700 hours arrested one John Ijamu of Apa LGA, Benue State but residing along Mandela road, Minna.

“He confessed that he escaped from the custodial facility during the attack along with other inmates.”

He explained that he proceeded to Lapai area where he stayed in a Mosque for about two weeks before he arrived in Minna on July 28.

He claimed that he was arrested in Abuja in 2020 for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving stolen property and he was remanded in the facility for the offence.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, commended the efforts of the patrol team.

The statement said Kuryas directed that the inmate should be handed back to the custodial centre, which had been complied with.

The CP equally appreciated members of the public for giving useful intelligence to the Police that facilitated the quick arrest of the fleeing fugitive.

The command urged residents to continue to support with reliable information that could aid in apprehending other suspected criminals and to combat crime and criminality in the state.( NAN)

KN