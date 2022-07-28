Kwara govt. declares Friday work-free for voter registration

GOV. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has declared July 29 as work-free day to enable civil servants in the state complete their voter registration, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Thursday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the holiday is against the backdrop of the closure of continuous voter registration exercise by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on July 31.

“His Excellency urges the people of Kwara State, especially the civil servants, to take full advantage of the holiday to perform their civic duty of registering to vote”, the statement said. (NAN)

