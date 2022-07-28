Kwara Govt promotes Hepatitis screening, treatment

Kwara Govt and members of Rotary club stage walk on hepatitis in Ilorin on Thursday.

DR. Raji Razaq, the Kwara Commissioner for Health, on Thursday urged Nigerians to go for hepatitis screening, describing the viral infection as a silent killer.

Razaq said this while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of a sensitisation walk organised to commemorate the 2022 World Hepatitis Day.

The programme was in collaboration with Rotary Club, Ilorin Metro, and Centre For Care and Research.

Raji, who was represented by Dr Abubakar Ayinla, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said Nigerians could get screened for hepatitis in health facilities around the state.

According to him, viral hepatitis remains a disease of public health importance, noting that there is limited global progress in addressing the scourge.

He said that the World Hepatitis Day was marked on July 28 annually to raise awareness of this “silent killer”, responsible for the deaths of many Nigerians.

This year’s theme: is ‘Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You’, which aims to highlight the need to bring hepatitis care closer to primary healthcare facilities and communities, to ensure better access to treatment and care.

The commissioner assured that the state government would continue to place top priority on healthcare services in the state.

Speaking earlier, Mrs Mojirola Ibiyemi, the President of Rotary Club, Iloriin Metro, said the awareness creation was an essential mechanism to reduce hepatitis infections in the state.

Ibiyemi stated that Rotary Clubs would continue to support the state government in making health care delivery accessible to the masses.

Also in her remarks, Mrs Nike Kehinde, the Team Lead, at the Centre for Clinical Care and Clinical Research of Nigeria, said that the walk was to intensify awareness campaign and to reduce hepatitis by 2030.

She said that the Viral Hepatitis was a sexually transmitted diseases that needs to be eradicated with the support of all and sundry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the activities of the Hepatitis day includes road walk across Ilorin to sensitise residents on the danger of the disease. (NAN)

