Kwara Govt receives interim report on pensioners’ verification      

THE Kwara Government has received an interim report on the verification of pensioners in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Murtala Atoyebi, in Ilorin on Saturday.

It explained that the State Government contracted a financial consortium in December 2021, to conduct a verification exercise on pensioners as a result of the challenges inhibiting the smooth payment of pensioners’ entitlement.

The interim report submitted by the firm indicated that a total of 16,368 pensioners were processed for screening out of which only 9,931 were verified valid, it said.

It added that a total of 6,437 pensioners failed to participate in the exercise which was conducted in all the 16 local government areas of the state to ease the burden of the aged.

“Consequently, the government has directed the office of the state Accountant General to suspend forthwith, payment to the affected pensioners effective from this July until they are cleared.

“The Government advise all those with anomalies in their documentation to immediately clear such with the consultant while those that failed to appear for the verification exercise should go to the Staff Development College, Ilorin, for screening, commencing from Monday, August 1,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

