Kwara not base for bandits – Police

THE Police Command in Kwara has warned criminals and bandits to keep off as the state was not their base.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, served the warning in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ilorin.

It dismissed as fake intelligence report circulating on several social media platforms that some forest reserves in parts of Kwara have been taken over by bandits.

The reports claimed that bandits were ready to use the forests to launch attacks on Kwara and some neighbouring states.

“The command wishes to state categorically that Kwara is safe and secured and no part of Kwara is occupied by bandits or terrorists.

“The writers and sharers of that fake intelligence report are mischievous, desirous of sowing a seed of distrust and fear in the minds of the good people of Kwara in particular and Nigeria in general.

“This is an attempt to create panic in the minds of peace loving Kwarans, but they have failed,” it said.

According to the statement, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, has renewed police and other security agencies commitment and alertness to the protection and the defence of lives and property of residents.

“Aggressive and extensive patrols have been emplaced in the state, while vigilante groups and hunters have been coopted in patrolling the forests and bushes.

“Consequently, the good people of the state are advised to give information to the police whenever anything negative or sinister developments is being suspected around their vicinity,” it urged.

The statement also enjoined residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of attack or intimidation.

It assured that the command would not relent in regular patrols, intelligence gathering and raiding of black spots in conjunction with sister security agencies in the state. (NAN)

KN