Labourer jailed 9 months for stealing Iron rods

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old labourer, Abubakar Mohammed to nine months imprisonment for stealing iron rods.

Mohammed, who lives in Katampe, Abuja pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, gave the convict an option of N30,000 fine and also warned him to stay away from crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that on July 10 at about 3: a. m, the police patrol team while raiding black spots and criminal hide outs arrested the convict.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the convict could not give location where he got the iron rods.

He said the iron rods were recovered from the convict.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

KN