Lagos Assembly mourns ex- speaker, Kinyomi at 82

THE Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has mourned the death of the state’s former speaker, Mr Abayomi Kinyomi, who died at 82 on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Obasa made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Eromosele Ebhomele, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kinyomi, served as the speaker of the state assembly from January 1992 to November 1993, during the tenure of the late Sir Micheal Otedola.

The speaker said Kinyomi would be solely missed for his contributions to the advancement of the state.

He urged the deceased’s immediate family, his friends and associates to take solace in the fact that he lived a life of service to humanity which remained one of the reasons for being alive.

“Rt. Hon. Kinyomi lived a good life both privately and in public office in which he served Lagos diligently and passionately. His service and love for Lagos state can never be forgotten.

“We will surely miss him, his wisdom and contributions to the growth and development of our dear state.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Lagos state house of assembly, I pray that Allah, the Most Beneficial, grant him eternal rest and give those he left behind the divine strength to carry on,” Obasa said. (NAN)

