Lagos commissioner cautions motorists against reckless driving

MR Tunde Seriki, Commissioner 1, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, has warned motorists against reckless driving to avoid road crashes.

Seriki gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Epe, Lagos.

He attributed road accidents to the reckless driving of some motorists on the highways.

According to him, reckless driving is a type of traffic violation in which a driver displays complete disregard for road signs, signals and laws.

He noted that reckless driving was a common cause of car accidents because it involves high speeds or extremely dangerous driving tactics.

“It often results in the injury or death of one or more people involved. Fortunately, a reckless driving accident can be prevented.

“By knowing reckless driving causes accident and following a few safety tips, drivers can keep themselves, and other drivers on the road safe from collusion and harm,” he said.

The commissioner listed some of the tactics to prevent road accidents such as; driving safely and obeying the rules of the road, following safety tips, steer clear of any cars or drivers that look dangerous.

“If you see a car wobbling in and out of traffic, tailgating too closely or speeding, move over a few lanes and get out of their way.

“Report dangerous drivers. If possible, call local police when you spot a driver operating his vehicle recklessly.

“Always wear your seat belt and encourage your passengers to do the same too, seat belt can go a long way in preventing injury in the event an accident occurs, ”he said.

He said that numerous accidents that happened across the state were majorly caused by reckless driving, speeding, breaking of traffic lights and driving rules, consumption of alcohol and impatient driving, among several others.

Seriki urged motorists to obey driving rules, follow safety tips, be patient and avoid consumption of alcohol while driving to save lives.

He sympathised with the family of the deceased who lost their love ones in a road mishap that happened in Epe recently.

He also sympathised with families of those who lost their love ones in the recent accident that happened in some parts of the state. (NAN).

