LAWMA warns against attacks on personnel

THE Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has warned against attacks on its workers carrying out their lawful duties.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Michael Joseph, Asst. Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, on Monday in Lagos.

The statement said the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, gave the warning against the background of a reported attack by suspected miscreants on its personnel on night duty around the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway.

Odumboni said henceforth such attack would be met with stiff reaction, including prosecution, to deter offenders.

“We are totally disappointed to hear about attacks on our workers on official duty. It is totally unacceptable and inhuman.

“LAWMA works round the clock to ensure our environment is healthier and safer for everyone to live.

“Our workers do not deserve to be treated that way. Anyone caught in such act again will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement quoted Odumboni as saying.

Odumboni urged the public to always cooperate with LAWMA workers, including the Private Service Providers (PSP) operators, to keep the environment clean for the good of everyone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LAWMA team had been working day and night to clear the backlog of wastes in the state.

The night operations garnered momentum due to challenges earlier experienced by PSP operators to clear the wastes following the high cost of diesel for their operations. (NAN)

