Lawyer tasks youths on saving habit, reckless spending

AN Ilorin based legal practitioner, Mr Saheed Ibrahim, has advised youths in the country to cultivate savings habit and stop spending recklessly.

Ibrahim, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said youths must learn to spend wisely.

According to him, most youths do not plan for the future as they prefer to spend every money available on material things.

“Be wise enough to save for the future. Don’t spend all your earnings in a day. Learn to invest for the future.

“Life is not about spending on expensive clothes, shoes, phones and material things. You need to invest and do business that will sustain you for long.

“Spending all your earnings in night club is not an achievement. Embrace saving culture and plan for tomorrow,” he urged.

The lawyer however called on NGOs and successful entrepreneurs to train youths on how to save and invest their money on useful things.

He also advised youths to plan their life early when they are still young and energetic to run around.

“It may be too late if you wait till you attain some certain age before you start saving and planning. Start now when you are still young and you can still run around,” he said.

Besides, Ibrahim advised youths to be creative and hard working, rather than waiting for government to do everything for them. (NAN)