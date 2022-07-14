Lawyers praise Lagos judiciary for implementing non-custodial sentencing 

SOME lawyers on Thursday praised Lagos State Judiciary for putting in place a restorative justice system as a measure of punishing small offenders without committing them to prison.

The lawyers said that inclusion of restorative justice as part of criminal justice system was helpful.

They made their opinions known in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

A non-custodial measure refers to a sentence that does not involve imprisonment.

A lawyer and a mediation advocate, Mr Valentino Buoro, said that the era where every crime was given custodial sentencing was gradually fading away.

According to him, there are now non-custodial measures where the offender is not sent to prison but made to serve some other forms of punishment such as community service.

He said that non-custodial sentencing would aid in prison decongestion.

Mr Benson Iwuagwu, the Executive Director, Prison Fellowship Nigeria, told NAN that with sensitisation, training and workshops, restorative justice system would deepen in the criminal justice system of Lagos State.

He said, “We need restorative justice system to take root and deepen, such that it can happen in police stations and even after imprisonment.

“The good thing is that it has taken off and it is the future of our justice system.

“Justice should not only be about punishment, justice should also be about healing and closure.”

A partner at the Justification Chambers, Ikeja, Mr Chibuikem Opara, expressed satisfaction that Lagos State Judiciary introduced non-custodial sentencing as part of its criminal justice system to enable it quickly deal with small offenders.

He urged other states to key into it.

Opara urged that no court would proceed with trial without a competent interpreter if the defendant would not understand the language of the court.

“In our judicial system, especially in Lagos, there is available legal aid for indigent defendants,” he said.(NAN)

KN