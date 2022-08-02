LIRS set to launch whistle-blower initiative

THE Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has announced plans to launch its whistle-blower initiative as a state-wide project from Friday, Aug. 5.

The LIRS made this known in a statement signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs Monsurat Amasa, on Tuesday.

LIRS Executive Chairman, Mr Ayodele Subair, said the initiative was a public policy of the state government to encourage reporting of illegal actions or financial crimes, through the appropriate channel, to correct violations or non-compliance.

He said the platform was for employees, stakeholders and the general public to report any observed violation, misconduct, or unethical behaviour across the state from the set date of launch.

“This initiative is in line with the LIRS core values of integrity and accountability and our commitment to uphold the highest standards of openness, probity and accountability in our dealings with stakeholders.

“The platform is anonymous and confidential and it is independently managed by Deloitte, a globally accredited company.

“The objective of the Whistle-Blower initiative is to guarantee transparency, accountability, and confidentiality to all taxpayers and stakeholders in general.

“The policy is designed to protect whistle-blowers from victimisation and to encourage them to freely report without fear,” he said.

Subair added that the launch of the Whistle-Blower initiative was scheduled to take place at the Protea Select Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.(NAN)

