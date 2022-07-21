Lorry driver laments alleged brutality by VIO in Abuja

July 21, 2022 by gregory.mmaduakolam

A Mini-lorry driver, Mr Suleiman Adams, on Thursday alleged that an official of Kubgbo Command of Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) brutalised him, while he was driving to Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the driver was coming from Nyanya when officials of the VIO blocked his vehicle with a Pickup van.

The driver told NAN that officials ordered him to open the door of his vehicle which he did.

He said he inquired if his offence was because he entered into Abuja before 10:00 a.m.

Adams added that these same VIO officials had once stopped him and told him not to enter Abuja before 10.00 a.m.

“As I stopped my vehicle one Haruna Husseni, an official of the VIO slapped me for just no reason and dragged me to their office at Kugbo.

“When we got to their office, Husseni again started to slap and kick me until I fell on the ground.

NAN also reports that during an interview with the alleged brutalised lorry driver, the Kugbo VIO commander, who witnessed the act, sent for Police officers in Karu to arrest NAN correspondent.

However, when the Police officers came they refused effect the arrest of the NAN correspondent, saying he was carrying out his lawful duty.(NAN)

