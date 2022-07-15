Makinde, Wike absent at PDP’s final rally

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa; former Vice President Namadi Sambo and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal yesterday stormed Osogbo, the Osun State, to rally support for the governorship candidate Ademola Adeleke.

However, Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); former factional governorship candidate Prince Dotun Babayemi, BoT member Shuib Oyedokun and Senator Olu-Alabi were absent at the mega rally which held at the party secretariat on Ikirun road.

Other dignitaries at the rally were Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Douye Diri (Bayelsa); ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki; Benue State Deputy Governor Benson Abounu; former Osun State Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu; Deputy National Chairman Taofeek Arapaja, National Vice Chairman (Southwest) Soji Adagunodo, among others.

Atiku, while addressing the supporters and faithful, said: “Don’t vote for APC, they stole your victory in 2018. I saw the convoy of Oyetola when we are coming; nobody was cheering him because this state is a PDP state. Vote for PDP and protect your vote. Don’t allow rigging tomorrow. Voting APC means you want to go back to darkness.”

Ayu opined that Osun State was in darkness under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. He added that voting Adeleke means installing hope and light into the state. ‘PDP will rescue Nigeria,’ he added.

While Oyinlola reeled out his achievements while he was governor, Tambuwal urged supporters to vote for Adeleke for restoration of good values, and Sambo admonished them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for Adeleke tomorrow.

-The Nation

KN