Man, 20, faces cable theft charge

A 20-year-old man, James Olufemi, who allegedly stole an electric cable worth N500, 000, on Monday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Olufemi, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful damage and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 4, at No. 9, Sete Aiyede St., Abaranje, Ikotun, Lagos.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by unlawfully damaging the house window of the complainant, one Mr Eberendu Akuma.

Aigbokhan said after damaging the window, the defendant entered the premises of the complainant and stole electric cable valued at N500, 000.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 168(d), 287, 308, 339 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. K. Dosunmu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 29, for mention. (NAN)

A.I