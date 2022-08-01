Man, 26, in court for allegedly stealing, damaging property

A 26-year-old man, Usman Yisa, on Monday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing and damaging property worth N6 million.

Yisa, of no fixed address, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, felony, stealing and willful damage.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 15, between 10.00 p.m. and 1.25 a.m at Unity Estate, Elepe area in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa said that the defendant stole electrical fittings worth N4.8 million from the house of the complainant, Mr Sanyaolu Kehydne.

She said that the defendant also willfully damaged POP ceiling of three flats in the house valued at N1.2 million

She said the offences contravened sections 280, 287, 307 and 339 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A.O. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe said one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant and his address must be verified.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug.18 for trial. (NAN)

C.E