Man, 34, faces N3.1m theft charge

A 34-year-old man, Quadiri Ajilekenge, who allegedly stole items worth N3.1million, was on Thursday arraigned in an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Ajilekenge, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a three-count charge of stealing and breaking into a premises.

The defendant denied all the three counts preferred against him by the police.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Simon Njue, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences sometime in May, at No. 53, OPC junction, off Pipeline area, on Idimu Road, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant broke into the premises of the complainant, one Chief Tajudeen Ajileke, and stole one Philip factory machine worth N3 million and eight empty drums worth N104, 000.

He said that the total value of all the items stolen was N3.1 million belonging to the complainant.

Njue, said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. K. Dosunmu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Dosunmu also ordered that one of the sureties should be a blood relative of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 23 for mention. (NAN)

