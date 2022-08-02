A 35-year-old man, Osita Okoloneli, who allegedly collected and obtained N20 million under false pretences was on Tuesday arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant is facing a three-count charge of a false representation, assault and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug.10, 2021, at No 82 Brown Road, Coker, Surulere.

Momoh said the defendant posed as an importer to the complainant, Onyinye Amaka.

She said that Okoloneli obtained the sum of N20 million from the complainant under the guise of importing things for her but converted the money into his personal use.

The offences, she said, contravened Sections 173, 287 and 413 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties each in like sum.

Olatunbosun ordered that the defendant must submit his international passport.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for mention. (NAN)

