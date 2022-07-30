Man, 47, in court for alleged fraud

A 47-year-old man, Amos Udoka, who allegedly obtained the sum of N200, 000 on false pretence, on Wednesday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant and three others still at large, committed the offences on June 16, at about 7.00 a.m. at Ikotun, Lagos.

He said that the defendant collected the sum of N200,000 and one Nokia phone from the complainant, Miss Amaka Udeh, under the guise of changing the money to dollar denomination for her, but failed to do so.

“The defendant took the complainant to an unknown place, collected the said money from her and threatened to kill her with an axe if she discloses to anyone that he collected anything from her,” Aigbokhan said.

The prosecutor added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by stealing the complainant’s money and one Nokia phone.

He said the offences contravened sections 56, 168(d), 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The Magistrate, Miss K.A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She also ordered that one of the sureties should be a blood relative of the defendant.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 22 for mention. (NAN)

First published Jun. 29 2022 @ 17:46 GMT | C.E