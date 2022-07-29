Man arraigned for allegedly stealing 2 laptops, other items

A 28- year-old man, Olanipekun Aderibigbe on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing two laptops and other items valued at N1million.

The defendant, a staff of Jumia Logistics Company who resides in Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, is being tried for stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Glory Godday told the court that the offence was committed on July 14 in the company’s premises.

Godday said that the defendant stole two laptops, Lenovo and HP products, property of Jumia Logistics Compan, all valued at N1million.

He said that internal investigation showed that the defendant was captured by the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installed in the company.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Odufuyi granted the defendant to bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odufuyi adjourned the case until Aug. 9 for mention. (NAN)

