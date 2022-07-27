Man docked for allegedly defiling 18-year-old girl

A 32-year-old man, Aboodun Olalekan, who allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl, was on Wednesday docked in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Olalekan, whose address was not given, is charged with two counts of rape.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 15, at about 8p.m., at Muyanrin Ibiye, Badagry area of Lagos.

Uko said that the defendant allegedly raped the 18-year-old girl .

The offence, the police said, contravenes the provisions of sections 261 and 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,’’ he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Aug.23, for mention. (NAN)

