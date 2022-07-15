Man docked for allegedly using charm on girlfriend, knocking her unconscious

A 33-year-old man, Ibrahim Orona , who allegedly used a charm to have sexual intercourse with his girlfriend was on Friday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta.

The police charged Orona, who resides at No 35,Ago-oka, Idi-Oparun area in Abeokuta with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on the June.26 at Ago-Ika area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare, explained, that the defendant applied a substance (charm) on his private part and had intercourse with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Temilade Olabanji.

He alleged that immediately after intercourse with her, she started barking like a dog and became unconscious.

The prosecutor said the she was rushed to an herbalist who revived her and she was later rushed to the Ogun State General Hospital for proper treatment.

He noted that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 210(c) of the Criminal Law of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M Somefun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that sureties must produce evidence of three tax payment to the Ogun government and one of the surties must be a family member to the defendant.

Somefun ordered that if the defendant fails to meet the bail conditions, he should be remanded in Oba correctional centre.

She adjourned the case until Aug 2 for hearing (NAN)

C.E