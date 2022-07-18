Man jailed 7 months imprisonment for belonging to gang of thieves

A Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man, Abba Yusuf, to seven months imprisonment for belonging to a gang of thieves and smoking marijuana.

The Judge, Mr Ishaq Hassan, however, gave the convict an option of N15,000 fine, warning him to desist from crimes.

The convict, who had no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to belonging to gang of thieves and constituting public nuisance.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the convict was arrested on June 4.

Osho said that the convict was seen around Area B, Nyanya, Abuja, conducting himself in a suspicious manner.

He stated that the convict was also seen smoking dried weeds, suspected to be marijuana, thereby rendering the atmosphere noxious to public health.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Sections 306 and 192 of the Penal Code (NAN)

C.E