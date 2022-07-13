Man kills 71-year-old, sells body parts for N22,200￼

ONE Dauda Bello, 54, has been arrested by police in Ogun State for allegedly killing a 71-year-old woman, Mrs Mesesi Adisa.

Dauda also reportedly cut off the woman’s wrists and ankles and sold them to a buyer for N22,200.

The buyer is now at large, police said.

The suspect was arrested on June 7 following Mrs Adisa’s disappearance days after she left home.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement yesterday that the victim’s relations reported a case of a missing person at Sabo-Ilupeju police station.

Oyeyemi said the case had transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) which traced the last place the woman visited to be the house of the suspect in the Olodo area of Imala.

Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed knowing the victim, alleging that they were both involved in children trafficking.

“The suspect stated that he invited the victim on that fateful day to discuss their usual business, but on getting to his house, he discovered that the victim came with what he thought was a huge amount of money.

“This made him to hit the woman on the head with a heavy wooden stick, which made the woman to be unconscious after which he carried the unconscious body of the victim to the bush where he finally snuffed life out of her.

“He confessed further that when he searched the woman’s body, he discovered that the victim only had N22,200 with her which he took with disappointment.

“Having realised that his aim of getting much money from the victim was in vain, he decided to cut off her two wrists and ankles, which he claimed to have been sold to somebody who is now at large.

The suspect took police operatives to the bush where he buried the victim in a shallow grave, and the dismembered body had been recovered and deposited in the mortuary,” Oyeyemi said.

-The Nation

KN