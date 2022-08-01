Man seeks N17m financial support for kidney transplant 

A 38-year old, Ifeanyi Onwuachu, has solicited the support of well meaning Nigerians to enable him undergo a kidney transplant.

Onwuachu, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said he needed N17 million to carry out the transplant.

Unless there is urgent assistance from good-spirited Nigerians and corporate organisations, Onwuachu said that he might not survive.

“I wish to solicit for financial assistance to undergo a kidney transplant which is to cost about N17million.

“l undergo dialysis at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Gudu District Abuja which is already a huge financial burden on me,” he said.

He said that the family could no longer cope with the medical bills as a session of dialysis costs about N40,000 which translates to N180, 000 per week, including other procedures, investigations, medications, including dialysis proper.

In a passionate appeal to Nigerians, Governments and Corporate organisations, he said, “It is with utmost humility and respect that I, solicit your kind intervention and assistance in raising N17 million to facilitate the surgery. “

A medical report from the hospital stated Onwuachu was known with Hypertensive and Diabetic now with end stage kidney disease, adding that the details of the financial implication included the cost of both donor and recipient evaluation and eventual surgery.

If you are touched by the plight of Onwuachu, please send your donations to his account number: 5001456919, Standard Chartered Bank.

He could also be reached through these phone numbers 08103662400, 08039735068, 07066802869 (NAN)

A.I