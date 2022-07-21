Marina Ovsyannikova arrested in Russia for anti-war protest

A Russian TV journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine live on Russia’s most watched news programme was arrested for a new protest, according to several reports.

Photos posted on Ovsyannikova’s Telegram channel on Sunday, showed her being put into a minibus by police officers. She was reportedly taken away to Moscow’s Krasnoselsky police station.

She was later released, Moscow-based human rights website OVD-Info reported in the evening citing Dmitry Zakhvatov, a lawyer provided to Ovsyannikova by the organisation.

On Friday, Ovsyannikova had posted photos of herself standing near the Kremlin with signs reading Putin is a murderer.

The sign said more than 352 children had already been killed in Ukraine, followed by the question: “How many more children have to die before you stop?

It was not immediately clear when the photos were taken or how long Ovsyannikova was able to remain on the bank of the Moskva River.

Usually, Russian police stop such protests within minutes.

Ovsyannikova was an employee of Russian state television for years and had been considered loyal to the Kremlin.

In March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, she walked onto the set during a live broadcast and held up a sign that read: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here.’’

Ovsyannikova was celebrated as a hero around the world for the protest and faced police interrogation and steep fines in Russia. (dpa/NAN)

KN