THE Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Kano, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bharati Vidyapeeth University in Pune, India, on promoting research and academic excellence.

This is contained in a statement signed by the MAAUN Head of Corporate Communications Unit, Malam Tukur Muntari-Masanawa, on Thursday in Kano.

The MoU was conducted virtually by the representatives of the two institutions.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of MAAUN Kano, Prof. Mohammad Israr, said the National Universities Commission (NUC) issued a licence to the university in Feb. 15, 2021.

Israr further said the institution currently offers courses at four schools, namely: School of Computing, School of Health Sciences, School of Nursing Sciences and the School of Social and Management Sciences.

He revealed that the collaboration between the two institutions would focus on “Research and Development”.

Other areas are on publications and relevant scholarly and academic works, sponsorship of seminars and workshops, as well as, exchange of faculty and students.

In his remarks, the Registrar of Bharati university, G Jayakumar, described the collaboration as an important one in view of the fact that Nigeria and the university have a long-standing relationship.

He said that Nigeria awarded scholarships to no fewer than 25 students to study in the institution, adding that Nigerian students have been good ambassadors of their country.

According to him, the collaboration will promote faculty association, innovation and mutual benefit between the two universities.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the partnership would strengthen the bond between India and Nigeria. (NAN)

