Massive turnout as Peter Obi energises Labour Party rally in Osun

THE only people-propelled and most mentally, educationally and morally prepared presidential candidate in the coming election, Mr Peter Obi, was at Osogbo, the Osun State capital to join the Labour Party governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Lasun Yusuf, in the grand finale of his campaign for this Saturday’s governorship election.

The former Anambra State governor urged the people of Osun State to cast their votes for the Labour Party as a prelude to taking back Nigeria in 2023.

His utterances were refined, patriotic and issues-based, bringing a total departure from the toxic invectives that defined the speeches of the All Progressives Congress leaders at their own campaign earlier the previous day.

Greeted by a large and passionate crowd of OBIDIENT Nigerians assured the people of Osun that a vote for the Labour Party is a vote for a better Osun State and a brighter future for their children.

Peter Obi’s late involvement in the Labour Party governorship candidate’s campaign has noticeably electrified the campaign and brought the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives into reckoning.

Metrowatchxtra.

A.I