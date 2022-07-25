Mechanic docked for allegedly stealing car device

A 35-year-old mechanic, Bidemi Yinusa, was on Monday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter (an exhaust emission control device) worth N75,000.

The police charged the defendant, whose residence address was not provided with theft and damage to property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O.Adataloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct.16,2021, at about 10.30pm at No.3 Banjo drive, opposite shop rite, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant stole the device from a Toyota Corolla, with registration No.LND 992 FS, worth N75,000 belonging to Insp Adeosun Folakemi.

He added that the defendant also damaged the exhaust pipe.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 451 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 4 for further hearing.(NAN)

KN