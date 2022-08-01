Minimum wage: Resident doctors issue 2-week ultimatum to FG

THE Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given a two-week ultimatum to the federal government to implement the new National Minimum Wage and Hazard allowance or face indefinite industrial action.

The ultimatum was issued in a communiqué jointly signed by the NARD’s president, Dr Dare Ishaya; secretary general, Suleiman Abiodun; and publicity and social secretary, Alfa Yusuf, which was made available to Daily Trust at the end of the July National Executive Council meeting and Scientific Conference of the association.

The NARD called on the federal government, the Nigerian Governors Forum, stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the governors of Imo, Ondo, Ekiti and Gombe states to urgently pay arrears of salaries and allowances owed its members in the tertiary health institutions, lamenting that the matter was becoming embarrassing.

It urged the federal government to expedite action on the payment of the newly reviewed Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) within the two-week ultimatum to enable its members to meet the closing date of examination registration as advertised by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

The association enjoined the federal government and all state governments to look into the issue of assault on doctors and thoroughly investigate the ongoing cases and put measures in place to nip the menace in the bud to forestall future occurrences.

-Daily Trust

