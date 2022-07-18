WORLD Health Organisation (WHO) has embarked on a house-to-house enlightenment campaign in Maiduguri to educate residents on dangers of chickenpox, cholera and

COVID-19 and offer preventive measures.

The campaign was inaugurated on Monday in Bulumkutu Ward of the metropolis by the WHO North East Emergency Manager, Dr Richard Lako.

Lako said the programme was part of proactive measures by a group known as ”Community Health Champions” to reach out to the residents in form of group discussions on preventive measures, in collaboration with the Borno Government and community leaders.

He added that “WHO would continue to support the state’s Ministry of Health to boost awareness on the prevention of epidemic-prone diseases, including awareness on monkeypox, cholera and COVID-19.

“The team is also engaging communities to avail themselves of COVID-19 vaccination. It remains important that no individual should be left out from the vaccine.”

The Youth Leader of Bulumkutu Ward, Malam Bala Garba, lauded the world body for the campaign, which he said was warmly accepted by households in the area.

Garba said the residents would collaborate with WHO for maximum result.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one month house-to-house enlightenment campaign targets 30 households per day in four local government areas of the state, namely: Maiduguri Metropolitan, Jere, Konduga and Mafa. (NAN)

