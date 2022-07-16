Mr. P quits Zoom lottery platform￼

PETER Okoye, one-half of the popular music duo, P-Square, known as Mr. P, has announced his resignation from his privately owned lottery platform, Zoom Lifestyle.

The singer, dancer, and instrumentalist cited fraudsters as the reason for his decision.

In an emotional video broadcast, Peter said the constant fraud carried out by fraudsters impersonating him forced him to resign and quit calling winners of the lottery game show every Saturday at noon.

“I own a lottery platform called Zoom Up your life where I used to call the winners on audio and video and they are always excited to see me. To be honest with you I think most people enjoy me being like every Saturday by 12 pm because they want to see me talk to them but it’s sad that some individuals from the underworld are using my previous videos when I used to call people on Zoom to scam people.

“What I have decided to do today, I resigned from anchoring or presenting zoom but the zoom is up and alive. I’m not doing this because I feel like the fraudsters have overwhelmed me or given me a challenge. I’m quitting because I want to stop them from defrauding innocent people, most especially people on Facebook.

“Zoom is still gonna be there but would be run by Sam and the rest of the team in the office but you will never see me come online and be doing the draws.

“We’ve arrested some of these people but they told us that there are many of them.”

-The Nation

KN