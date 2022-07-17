Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu is not a religious bigot, says Adegbonmire

MR Adeniyi Adegbomire, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District, says the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, is not a religious bigot.

Adegbomire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Sunday.

He described the controversy trailing the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party as needless, noting that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket would win the 2023 presidential election.

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is not a religious bigot. The Tinubu/Shettima ticket has a great chance of clinching the top seat, so the opposition feel threatened.

“This is not a religion issue but rather a political issue, so they are trying to damage the ticket by playing a religion card.

“Ordinarily, nobody will be bothered if the country is good and govern by any religious fanatic, citizens will not even bother once there are basic amenities.

“Religion do not tie with good governance, how does the fact that a man is a Bishop or an Islamic cleric has to do with good governance,” he said.

Adegbomire appealed to electorate and Nigerians to see the ticket as the best for good governance and the development of the country.

The senatorial candidate, who promised to put the interest of his constituents first at the national assembly, said development and employment would be his priorities.

“Being an active participant in politics will be a factor for me to win the 2023 senatorial election; because my antecedents in politics and in the community will be a great factor.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I will win the election. I have done the mathematics and look at the political demographics; I say to my mind I will win the election come Feb. 26, 2023.

“The election will be keenly contested because the PDP candidate who is also a SAN and I come from Akure. Despite that, I will win because I have been in the game and active politician for a while that has a better spread across the Ondo Central Senatorial district.

“So, when I get to the Senate, I promise to pursue the interest of my people in law making which will be my first obligation by brings development to the people in terms of employment, agriculture among others,” Adegbonmire said.

The senatorial candidate called for concerted efforts to stop vote-trading in the country, saying “it is a crime against good governance.” (NAN)

