My constituency suffered neglect under PDP in the past 23 yrs – APC Rep candidate

CHIEF Sam Ekwueme, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igboetiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency in Enugu State says he is contesting to end 23 years of neglect of his constituency.

He expressed worries that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had short-changed his constituency since Nigeria became a democracy in 1999.

Ekwueme was speaking with newsmen on Monday at Ogbade, headquarters of Igboetiti Local Government Area of the state after traditional rulers in the area had prayed for his victory at the 2023 general elections.

He said it was disheartening that his constituency had nothing to show in terms of democracy dividends since the PDP had been representing the constituency at the federal legislature.

“I am here today at the Igboetiti Local Government headquarters to seek the blessing of traditional rulers from the area.

“My ambition to represent the good people of Igboetiti/Uzo-Uwani at the House of Representative is to provide effective representation.

“The constituents are tired of PDP, as in the past 24 years the party has failed the people without any dividends of democracy to show,’’ he said.

Ekwueme said he was also in the race to reignite and restore the people’s belief in quality representation and good governance.

The candidate who was aide to Mr Clement Agba, former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning said that he facilitated the construction and asphalting of Nsukka-Lejja-Aku 11.5km link road.

He added that he sank a solar-powered borehole in his Aku community that reticulates water to many residents, among other achievements.

Ekwueme promised that if elected, his representation would be based on effective feedback through periodic town hall meetings.

“I will maintain a functional constituency office that will enhance youth and women empowerment and capacity building and the execution of community projects.

“My people know many things I did as an aide to the minister and will want me to represent them at the House of Representatives because they know I will do more.

“The constituents have assured me of their total support as payback for many infrastructures I attracted to the constituency when I was an aide to a minister,’’ Ekwueme stressed.

In his remarks, Chairman of Igboetiti Traditional Rulers, Igwe Michael Odoh, commended Ekwueme for his courage to contest for the elective position and wished him success at the 2023 general elections (NAN)

KN