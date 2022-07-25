Myanmar junta executes 4 democracy activists on terrorism charges

MYANMAR’S military junta has executed four dissidents found guilty on charges of terrorism in January, in its first use of the death sentence since 1990.

State-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported this on Monday.

The newspaper reported that among those executed were former Member of Parliament, Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, who were found guilty of helping to carry out inhumane acts of terrorism.

A source close to the families told dpa that the men were hanged on Sunday morning.

The families of the condemned only learned of their loved ones’ deaths through the media, Manny Maung of Human Rights Watch told dpa, calling on the international community to take urgent action against Myanmar’s military government.

After the condemned lost their appeals in June, UN experts warned: “These death sentences, handed down by an illegitimate court of an illegitimate junta, are a despicable attempt to instill fear in the people of Myanmar.’’

Phyo Zeya Thaw and Kyaw Min Yu were allowed to see their families for the last time on a video call a few days ago, local media and sources close to the families reported.

Phyo Zeya Thaw had been campaigning for democracy in Myanmar since 1988, spending more than 20 years in prison during that time.

Initially known as a hip-hop artiste, he later entered politics and became a close ally of Myanmar’s one-time de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi , herself is facing numerous charges for alleged offences, and was transferred from house arrest to prison in June. (dpa/NAN)

KN