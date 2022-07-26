Naira gains against dollar at Investors, Exporters window

THE Naira on Monday appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, against the dollar, exchanging at N427.17 to the dollar.

The figure represented an increase of 0.66 per cent compared with the N430 it exchanged for the dollar before the close of business on July 22.

The open indicative rate closed at N427.63 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N427.71.

The Naira sold for as low as N414 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 89.71million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters’ window on Monday. (NAN)

KN