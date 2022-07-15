Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window

THE Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window on Thursday exchanging at N424.62 to the dollar.

The figure represented an appreciation of 0.01 per cent compared with N424.58 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N424.30 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N424.62.

The Naira sold for as low as N414 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 87.95 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters Window .(NAN)

A.I