Nasarawa Ministry of Lands, Urban Development generates N225.9m in 6 months- Official

THE Nasarawa State Ministry of Lands and Urban Development has generated N225.9 million as revenue to the coffer of the state government from January to June, 2022.

Mr Ezekiel Auta, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, made this known on Friday when he led the management of the ministry to appear before the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Urban Development on its 2022 budget performance in Lafia.

Auta said that the feat achieved was as a result of commitment by the ministry and support by the committee and Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

He appreciated the committee for supporting activities of the ministry toward achieving its goals.

“We want to thank you and our Governor for the support the ministry is getting from you.

“From January to June, 2022, we have generated over N225.9 million into the coffer of the state government.

“The revenue sources include development levy, survey fees, site inspection fees, R of O application and processing fees, registration/search of document fees, among others,” he said.

Auta assured the lawmakers of the ministry’s readiness to look inward in order to generate more revenue to the coffer of the state government.

Responding, Mr David Maiyaki, the Chairman of the committee, appreciated the committee for its good revenue generation, urging them to do more.

“We have invited you to assess the budget performance of your ministry as the Constitution has empowered us to oversight.

“We are happy with your budget performance and we urge you to do more to enable the state government to execute more projects,” he said.

Maiyaki pledged the committee’s support to the ministry to succeed at all times.(NAN)

