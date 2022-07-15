Nasarawa State committed to improving citizens’ welfare –Sule

GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says his administration will continue to be committed to improving the welfare of citizens of the state.

Sule gave the assurance while playing host to the state Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen in Lafia on Friday.

The governor said that his administration had key into positive policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of workers, public office holders and other citizens.

He appreciated the forum for the visit and assured them of his readiness to pay them their entitlements.

“I will continue to give priority to the welfare of workers, political office holders and other citizens to improve their standard of living and that of their family members,” he said.

Sule also appreciated the forum members for supporting his administration to succeed and called for sustenance.

He urged them to mobilise support for his administration to succeed beyond 2023.

Earlier, the Chairman of the forum, Mr Abubakar Abbas, said that the visit was to appreciate the governor over his developmental strides in the state.

Abbas, who was a former Chairman, Wamba Local Government Area, also assured the governor of their support to his administration to succeed.

He, however, appealed to the governor to consider the payment of their entitlements.(NAN)

