National Theatre relaxation joint to wear new look – Management

THE Management of the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, on Tuesday said that plans were underway to give the relaxation joint within the complex, popularly known as `Abe-Igi’, a facelift.

An anonymous management staff told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the Nigerian Breweries Plc was responsible for branding the popular open bar and restaurant.

According to the source, the company pays tax to the Federal Government yearly for branding the facility.

Meanwhile, Mr Segun Amosun, the Nigerian Breweries’ Contractor in charge of the renovation, said that it was aimed at further improving the state of the relaxation joint.

“We are planning to have an improved drinking environment, to suit the new project going on at the Theatre.”

Amosun, the Managing Director of Segams and Carica Ltd., said that a modern version of Abe-Igi would be created on completion of the renovation.

“The entire concept of the project is going to be different, we are going to have more selling units and more utility services.

“Games arena, indoor bar, supermarket, unisex salon, multipurpose grill centre and standard stage, where artistes can perform.

“Nigerian Breweries are designing series of events to be hosted here on a regular basis. Part of our responsibility is to create a proper stage for that,” Amosun said.

According to the contractor, the renovation will run for three months while a temporary place has been provided for the affected sellers to operate, before the completion of the project.

“In the spirit of selling, which is what Nigerian Brewery is all about, to keep people in business, what we did was to relocate the marketers at Abe-Igi to a temporary abode.

“This arrangement is to enable them to attend to their customers, fend for their families, and still be in business.

“The initial agreement was for them to go home for three months, but we thought it will be harsh on them considering the situation in the country presently.

“We decided to create a space for them that is comfortable enough to house them for the period of the renovation, and to also ensure they make sales.

“In three months’ time, we are going to be looking at a new Nigerian Brewery entertainment hub at the same spot it has been for over 40 years,’’ the contractor said.

A member of staff of the National Theatre told NAN on condition of anonymity that: “The project is long overdue.

“Nigerian Breweries are rebranding Abe-Igi. If a place reflects your brand, won’t you make it look good? The brand, `Abe-Igi’, is their responsibility.

“We have provided an alternative arrangement for the sellers at the facility until the renovation is completed.” (NAN)

