NCDMB, SPE To Deepen Partnership On Local Content

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has promised to deepen its collaboration with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) towards domesticating the technologies that are currently deployed to operate the energy industry.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote gave the assurance on Monday in a goodwill message he delivered at the 2022 Nigerian Annual International Conference and Exhibition in Lagos.

He added that such collaboration “will create an enabling environment for new technological challenges to be surmounted.”

The NCDMB boss who was represented by the Director Planning Research and Statistics, Mr. Patrick Daziba Obah said “NCDMB has implemented the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in the past 12 years for the benefit of Nigerian companies by promoting partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other technical partners, to bring along technology transfer, job creation and reduction of capital flight.”

He added that compliance with the NOGICD Act is the catalyst for the steady growth of indigenous participation in the Nigerian oil and gas space.

He admitted that the prospect of energy transition create fear in many oil and gas countries. He however advised industry stakeholders to take urgent steps to prepare their organizations for the changing energy dynamics.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Global transition to renewable and sustainable energy and the future of oil and gas in Africa” and it features presentations from experts in the global and Nigerian industry and exhibitions by local and international operators.

