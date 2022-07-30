NCDMB to hold two-day virtual HCD workshop

By Anthony Isibor.

THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has announced a two-day Human Capital Development, HCD Stakeholders workshop for the Nigerian oil and gas Industry.

The virtual event, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8, 2022, will focus on consolidating the gains from the 2019 inaugural HCD workshop and developing a credible roadmap to sustain effective capacity building in the Nigerian oil and gas industry in the post Covid-19 world.

Other objectives of the workshop are:

1. Alignment of HCD programme with industry capabilities needs.

2. Capture and dissemination of latest thinking in oil and gas capabilities and technologies.

3. Review and update of Guidelines for HCD programme Management.

4. Collaboration opportunities between stakeholders.

5. Resolution of Industry related capacity development issues and challenges.

The speakers expected at the event include Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Akintunde Adelana, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, NCDMB, Ama Ikuru, Richmond Osuji, General Manager, Capacity Building Division, NCDMB, Prof. Mike Onyekonwu, CEO Laser Engineerin, Abdulmalik Halilu, General Manager, Research, Statistics & Development Division- NCDMB, Ama Ikuru Alero Onosode, General Manager, Capacity Building Division, NCDMB, Managing Director, AAO – Tsalach Ltd, Chukwuemeka Ona, the German Engineering Federation VDMA, Emeka Ene, CEO, Oildata Energy Group, among others.

Those expected to attend the event are IOCs and sponsors of HCD programmes, Marginal Field Operators and sponsors of HCD programmes, Oil and Gas Service Providers and Contractors, Industry Trainers, OGTAN members, Institutions, Vocational, PTI, Polytechnics & Universities, MDAs, PTDF, ITF, FMPR, FMoE, DPR, and Regulators, National Board for Technical Education, COREN and NSE.

First published – June 06, 2022 @ 14:59 GMT | AI.