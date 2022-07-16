NCPC boss tasks commission’s workers on commitment, selfless service

THE Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has enjoined staff members of the commission to rededicate themselves to duty, to add value to the organisation.

Mr Kande Ibrahim, an Information Officer of the commission, in a statement said that the NCPC boss gave the advice at a devotion service with the staff members on Friday in Abuja.

Taking his exhortation from Psalm 1:1-5, Pam urged them not to walk, stand or sit in the counsel of the wicked, but find delight in the law of the Lord.

“If you allow the organisation to pass through you, you will gain a lot and be able to learn in your field and work with people of right counsel,” he added.

Pam also charged them to be focused at all times, so as to add value to the system.

“God has not given us the spirit of fear and timidity, but of boldness and sound mind.

“You need to be focused; for you to have the crown you must pass through the cross,” the executive secretary said.

Pam thanked staff of the commission for their hard work and sense of duty during the ongoing pilgrimage exercise in Israel and Jordan.

“I must appreciate you all for putting in your best and staying put in your place of duty,” he said, urging them to continue to be a shining light of the commission in the supervision of the pilgrims.

He also tasked staff members to be disciplined and put the image of the commission in the right perspective at all times.

The executive secretary asked Directors and management staff of the Commission to encourage discipline amongst workers under them to create a conducive work environment. (NAN)

