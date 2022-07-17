NDLEA arrests drug queen with narcotics at Lagos Airport

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 27-year-old drug queen, Mrs Opoola Mujidat in possession of narcotics concealed in fetish bowls at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja (MMIA), Lagos.

The suspect planted the drugs concealed in fetish bowls containing scary native black soap and sponge on two Oman-bound male passengers, apprehended at the departure hall of the airport.

The Director Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the passengers: Raji Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi were travelling together to Oman, the Middle East, on Ethiopian Airlines flight on Monday July 11, when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport.

He said that a search of their luggage revealed wraps of cannabis sativa hidden in bowls of native black soap and sponge packed into a bag containing food items, which Kazeem was carrying.

“Both Kazeem and Omoniyi immediately alerted the anti-narcotic officers that Mujidat who was still within the vicinity gave the bag containing the illicit substance to them at the airport.

“She was promptly arrested. The lady accepted responsibility and stated that she brought the luggage for the two passengers to give to her husband in Oman.

“Mujidat, who hails from Oyo East LGA in Oyo State, confessed during preliminary interview that the bag containing the food items were packed by her with different items, including the black soap used to conceal the illicit substance.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the MMIA Command for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity.

Marwa warned the drug cartels that no matter the ingenuity of their modes of concealment, the dedicated workforce of the agency would always exposed them and their tricks. (NAN).

